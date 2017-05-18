Major League Baseball Games Coming To Facebook



Facebook today confirmed that it has inked a deal with Major League Baseball to show 20 of its games live on the social network. It’s not surprising that the world’s largest social network is further expanding its footing in the live streaming arena. Streaming sports is a good way to make a name for yourself in the online streaming space and Facebook will do just that now that it has an agreement with Major League Baseball.

Facebook released a statement today confirming its deal with Major League Baseball. It will now start to stream one game per week starting on Friday. The live stream of the Major League Baseball game is going to be available to all Facebook users in the United States.

It was first reported back in February this year that Facebook and MLB were in talks to start streaming one game per week as the social network wants to become an online destination for live sports. So it’s not surprising to hear today that this is really happening. It’s not like we didn’t expect it already.

It’s not the only internet company that’s live streaming sports. Amazon has a deal with the NFL to stream professional football games while Twitter is getting additional video content even if it can’t stream NFL games anymore.

“Baseball games are uniquely engaging community experiences, as the chatter and rituals in the stands are often as meaningful to fans as the action on the diamond,” said Dan Reed, the head of global sports partnerships at Facebook, adding that Major League Baseball can now re-imagine this social experience on a national scale by streaming one game per week on Facebook which has over 182 million daily active users in the United States and Canada.

Filed in . Read more about Facebook. Source: reuters