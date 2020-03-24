It’s 2020 And The World’s First Digital Watch Is Making A Comeback

These days when we look at watches, there are some that are digital, some that are analog, but way back in the day, analog was pretty much the only way to go. However, back in 1972, a company by the name of Hamilton launched the world’s first electronic watch with a digital display that used LEDs.

Now fast forward nearly 50 years later, it looks like the company is planning on revisiting its original release by announcing that they are planning on relaunching the world’s first digital watch. Dubbed the Pulsar P2 2900, the watch first made an appearance in James Bond’s Live and Let Die.

Given that it was brand new bleeding edge technology back then, the watch was sold for $2,100, which apparently translates to about $13,000 today based on inflation. The watch will be relaunched as the PSR where it will be much cheaper where it will sell for $750 for the steel version, and just under $1,000 for the gold version, which will be limited to 1,970 pieces.

As for functionality, don’t expect anything fancy. It is simply just a digital watch that shows the time and nothing more. There are no notifications, no activity tracking, no heart rate monitors, but if you’re a watch aficionado and don’t want to spend a lot of money acquiring the original, then this could be worth checking out.

