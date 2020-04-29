Canon Releases A Piece Of Software That Turns It Cameras Into A Webcam

If there is one piece of tech that has seen a boost in popularity as a result of the coronavirus and people having to stay at home, it would be webcams. This is because video conferencing has become crucial in staying in touch with friends and family members, as well as being used for work and study.

If you’re living somewhere where webcams are sold out and difficult to get your hands on, you might be interested to learn that Canon has recently released a piece of software called the EOS Webcam Utility Beta. This is a piece of software that can turn select Canon cameras into a webcam quickly and easily.

Now, it should be pointed out that using a DSLR or mirrorless camera as a webcam isn’t exactly new. However, the process might be complicated depending on your model, and you will also need to look for your own software to use. But with Canon releasing their own software for its cameras, all you need to do is plug your camera into your computer via USB, run the software, and you’re good to go.

As the software’s name suggests, this is currently in beta so there could be some bugs. However, if you’re interested in checking it out, then head on over to Canon’s website for the details.

