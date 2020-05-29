Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition Updated With Intel 10th Gen Core Processors

While Razer might be known as a gaming company with rather flashy looking gadgets and computers, the company has every now and then put out a more subdued device for those who’d rather not be so obvious. One of those devices is the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition, which the company has recently given an upgrade.

The laptop was originally launched back in 2019, but it seems that about a year later, Razer has updated the computer where it will now come with Intel’s 10th gen Core chipsets. If you’re looking to future proof your laptop, then this could be worth checking out as the new chipsets should last you quite a while.

However, apart from the processor, Razer has also given the laptop a slight redesign in terms of its keyboard. The updated Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition will now feature an oversized right Shift key and smaller arrow keys. We’re not sure if this is the layout for everyone, but we suppose you don’t really have a choice.

Other than that, the laptop will still pack the same hardware as last year’s models which includes a 15.6-inch OLED display, 32GB of RAM, 16GB NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPU, and 1TB NVMe SSD. There will also be options to upgrade the RAM to 64GB and the storage to 4TB. The updated Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition will be priced at $4,299 and is available for purchase today.

