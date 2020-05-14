This Stunning Timelapse Took This Photographer 3 Years To Make

Timelapse photography is a very time-consuming process, although for the most part, we imagine that the majority of timelapse photography and videos don’t take quite as long as 3 years, which is how long it took Danish photographer Jonas Høholt to make his stunningly beautiful timelapse of his home in Jutland, Denmark.

The timelapse in question was created to showcase the changing of the seasons in an entire year, but according to Høholt, the reason his took so long was because he had to go through 12 different seasons over a period of 3 years in order for him to get the footage that he needed to piece this video together.

According to Høholt, “The countless hours spent on locations made me see and feel the difference of all four seasons. It opened my eyes to how similar nature actually is to humans; As nature takes a single breath all four seasons play before our eyes until she’s ready for the next breath and it all starts over again.”

We have to say that we have seen many timelapse videos before, but this has to be one of the most beautiful ones we’ve seen to date. For those who are curious as to how all of this came about and what went on behind-the-scenes, Høholt has released a follow-up video to show you how he captured all the necessary footage.

In the meantime, if this has inspired you to try and create your own timelapse videos, you can check out our guide here on how to take timelapse videos using your smartphone.

