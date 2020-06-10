Razer Kishi Gaming Controller For Android Devices Released

Razer is a company known for creating gaming peripherals and accessories. If you’re an Android gamer, then you might be interested to learn that the company has since announced its latest gaming controller for Android devices in the form of the Razer Kishi. This is an add-on accessory that gives Android gamers access to physical controllers.

Mobile games can be incredibly fun, but onscreen controls are generally frustrating to use and sometimes don’t feel quite as responsive compared to physical controllers. This is where controllers like the Kishi comes in. The device was originally unveiled at CES 2020 in January earlier this year, and now it looks like it will be available for purchase.

The features an 8-way D-pad, a couple of analog triggers, and two bumper buttons on the back. The best part about the Kishi is that unlike other controllers that might rely on Bluetooth, the experience should be relatively lag-free as it connects directly to your smartphone via a USB-C connector.

Of course, not all devices are compatible with the Kishi, but for the most part, major flagship handsets are supported. This includes Samsung’s flagship phones dating back to the Galaxy S8 series and newer, the Google Pixel 2 handsets and newer, and of course, the Razer Phone first-gen and the Razer Phone 2. The Razer Kishi is priced at $80 and is available for purchase, with an iPhone version expected for this summer.

Filed in . Read more about Android and Razer.