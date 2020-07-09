Canon Takes The Fight To Sony With Its New EOS R6 Camera

When it comes to full frame mirrorless cameras, it’s hard to deny that Sony has pretty much the market cornered. However, in the past few years, we’ve started to see more efforts from other camera makers looking to challenge Sony’s position on the throne, and it looks like Canon might have a potential camera that could rival Sony.

The company has officially announced its latest full frame mirrorless camera in the form of the Canon EOS R6. The camera will come with a 20.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor and DIGIC X image processor, and if you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, it is because this is the same sensor used in Canon’s flagship EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera, so you should be able to expect similar performance, but in a smaller package.

The EOS R6 also comes with a relatively large grip that should make it easier to hold, and we’re looking at other features such as an ISO range of 100-102,400 that can be extended to 204,800 if absolutely necessary. It also supports 4K video recording up to 59.94 fps, 1080p Full HD up to 119.88 fps, along with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, support for dual UHS-II SD card slots.

There is also weather sealing, a 3-inch LCD touchscreen on the back, and a 0.5-inch OLED EVF. If you’re interested in grabbing the EOS R6, Canon has announced that it will be available at the end of August where it will be priced starting at $2,499 for the body-only, for $2,899 for the body and the RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit, or $3,599 for the body and the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit.

