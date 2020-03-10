Amazon Wants To Bring Its Cashier-Less Grocery Store Tech To Other Supermarkets

Advertising

A couple of years ago, Amazon launched Amazon Go, the supermarket of the future in which customers could just take items off the shelf and walk out of the store and automatically be charged for what they took. This is versus the current design of supermarkets that still require users to pay at a cashier.

Now it looks like the company is interested in licensing out its tech to other supermarkets where they have launched a new website for supermarkets that might be interested in it. According to Amazon, “Just Walk Out technology enables shoppers to simply enter a store, grab what they want, and just go. Born from years of experience at Amazon Go, Just Walk Out uses a combination of technologies to eliminate checkout lines.”

“We now offer retailers the ability to leverage this technology in their stores to help bring fast and convenient checkout experiences to more shoppers.” How it works is that supermarkets will feature a turnstile where customers will insert a credit card into it.

They can then go ahead and proceed with their shopping where the tech will recognize items picked up by the customer and will then bill them once they leave the store. It is an interesting piece of tech that could be more efficient than the current setup, but it remains to be seen which supermarkets will be adopting the system.

Source: engadget