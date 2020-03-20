Amazon Prime Pantry Is Temporarily Closing

Advertising

Due to the call for social distancing, where people are advised to stay home in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading more and taxing hospitals, more people are turning to online shopping. However, it seems that too many people are buying things online, which has forced Amazon to temporarily suspend its Prime Pantry service.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, they told CNBC, “Amazon Pantry is not accepting new orders at this time while we work to fulfill open orders and restock items following increased demand. We are working hard to make these products available again and will update customers once we can take new orders.”

There was no mention of when Prime Pantry will be reopening again, but given how immense the backlog must be in order to force the company to temporarily suspend its operations, maybe don’t get your hopes up just yet. In the meantime, the company has since advised customers to check out its other services, such as Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.

In the meantime, many governments around the world are calling on people not to participate in panic-buying and hoarding, where people are buying up produce and household items in bulk. Some supermarkets around the world have also since implemented limitations in how many items customers are allowed to purchase at any given time.

Filed in . Read more about Amazon. Source: cnbc