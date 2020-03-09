One Cyclist Reports 213 Dangerous Driving Cases Using Helmet Camera Footage

Every one of us must have encountered or witnessed a case of dangerous driving at some point in time.

However, it isn’t usually feasible for every commuter to report someone quickly.

Usually, it comes to the evidence and not everyone has a car dashcam or a bike helmet GoPro cam. So, we rely on the police to hopefully notice and take action.

One cyclist in the U.K has been doing impressive work in reporting cases of dangerous driving to help the police take action.

As per the recent coverage on Forbes, the cyclist who goes by the twitter handle “CycleGaz” has reported almost 213 incidents, out of which 133 reports have influenced the police to take action for the last 2 years.

For this process, he utilizes the cam attached to his bicycle helmet. It does take a lot of time to collect the videos and upload them. However, he mentions that now it takes nearly 15 minutes for a report.

Once recorded, he clips the video and uploads it to the police.

Of course, as a responsible citizen, he is potentially doing more than enough to help the police spot irresponsible drivers.

Hopefully, with more people like CycleGaz, it will be easier and quicker to report dangerous driving incidents.

