Non-Essential Amazon Prime Orders Could Be Delayed By Up To A Month

With more people working and studying from home, due to social distancing practices that is meant to be curb the number of coronavirus infections, more people are also turning towards online shopping to get their essentials delivered to their homes. Naturally, companies like Amazon are benefiting from this.

However, it seems that if you are planning on using your Amazon Prime account to order non-essential products, be prepared for shipping delays. This is because there have been reports that indicate that non-essential Prime orders are seeing shipment delays for up to a month.

Amazon has since confirmed to Recode that this is not the result of an error, but this is being done “to serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers.”

However, as Gizmodo notes, it is unclear what is being considered essential and what is non-essential. For example, they found that the Amazon Basics coffee maker has been lumped together with other products like GPUs, making them deemed to be non-essential and will not be shipped out until the end of April.

This means that if you are planning to buy using Amazon Prime, then you will need to take note of these potential delays, which could vary from product to product.

