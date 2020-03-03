Nvidia RTX Super Gaming Laptops Will Be 50% Faster Than Ever

As per the report by PCGamesN, a leaked internal presentation slide hints at a major performance boost for Nvidia RTX Super gaming laptops.

It is worth noting that it specifically involves the Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 Super. The comparison of the mentioned RTX cards was against its eixting GeForce series of GPUs for laptops.

If you take a look at the image above, it is quite obvious that the Super gaming laptops get an edge over its existing GPUs for laptops.

Of course, this isn’t just about the framerates – but the average performance-tested while playing Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Deliver Us The Moon at 1080p max settings.

Also, the super graphics card was coupled with a 10th gen Intel CPU and 16 Gigs of RAM on Windows 10. Of course, we could see a different performance for Ryzen laptops with Radeon GPUs – but that’s a story for another time.

The slide also mentions that the DLSS was enabled while the benchmark tests. In case you didn’t know about DLSS, it’s just a game-specific feature that helps you make the most out of your GPU when the load is high. You can also explore more about it on their official website.

Considering the slide, it won’t be long to witness the Nvidia RTX Super gaming laptops unveil starting this March, as previously predicted. What do you think?

