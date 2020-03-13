Google Pixel 4 Could Soon Support 4K Video Recording At 60 FPS

These days, smartphones are getting better than ever at capturing photos, but when it comes to videos, there are still some models that are a bit disappointing. For example, Google’s Pixel 4 which has been widely praised as having a pretty awesome camera, lacks the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60 fps.

For those who are a bit disappointed by this, you’ll be pleased to learn that according to a report from XDA Developers, they have discovered within an APK teardown that 4K video recording at 60 fps could be coming soon to the phone. This is according to a sighting in the code that mentions “camcorder.4k60fps”, which based on its name leaves little to the imagination.

Google had previously acknowledged that the phone does not have 4K video capture at 60 fps, where the company said that the reason for this is because after recording for a few seconds, it will saturate some bandwidth capacity, and because of this, it did not meet Google’s standards of quality. This is why the feature was not included to begin with.

However, the company did state that they are hearing the feedback from users, so it is possible that maybe, just maybe, they have figured out a way to get around the problem and that 4K video recording at 60 fps could be coming soon to the Pixel 4.

