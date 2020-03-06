Steam News Hub Will Show Personalized Updates For The Games You Play

Advertising

The problem with a lot of news hubs is that sometimes, it displays topics that you might not be interested in, which in turn could dissuade users from using it. However, Valve has launched a new feature for Steam called the Steam News Hub where it will display personalized content, such as news and updates for the games that you actually play.

Valve writes, “Whether you’re at work, on the bus, or playing at home, you can now browse a personalized hub to easily find the updates, announcements, and events from the games you play and games you are interested in. Plus, learn about upcoming events with options to get email or mobile reminders so you can jump right in when the event is live.”

Like we said, one of the features of the Steam News Hub is the ability to personalize it to your liking, which includes being able to hide posts from specific games or specific sources or even events. This ensures that what is being displayed is what you want to see. The News Hub has also been designed to be mobile-friendly, so you can browse it on your phone without any issues.

That being said, it should be noted that Steam News Hub is currently launched under Steam Labs. This is a platform that Valve uses to launch experimental features from time to time. Whether or not News Hub will become a mainstay remains to be seen, but Valve seems optimistic that it will.

