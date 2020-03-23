Verizon Is Giving Customers An Extra 15GB Of Data To Use

As more of us are staying home during this coronavirus outbreak, it means that we are looking at ways to keep ourselves entertained since we are no longer able to go out to meet friends or interact with colleagues. As such, it’s not surprising that more internet data will be consumed compared to usual.

The good news is that Verizon is here to help as the carrier has announced that they will be giving customers an extra 15GB of data for the next month. This will be available from the 25th of March until the 30th of April, where it will be applicable for all customers, both existing and new ones.

There are several ways that this extra data will be added to an account. For consumer and small business postpaid accounts with unlimited data plans, your extra 15GB will come in the form of hotspot data. For prepaid customers and those who aren’t on unlimited plans, 15GB will be added to their account which can be used for regular use or hotspot.

Standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also be provided with an additional 15GB of data. This data will be automatically added to accounts, which means that there is no action required on the end of the customer.

