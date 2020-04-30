Intel’s 10th-Gen Flagship Desktop CPU Clocks In At 5.3GHz

The CPUs on our computers have come a very long way from their early days, where Intel’s CPUs with a dual-core processor was seen as revolutionary. Of course, this doesn’t make today’s accomplishments any less impressive, but it’s always nice to see how far along we’ve come.

The company has recently taken the wraps off their latest 10th-gen flagship CPU which comes with a whopping 10-cores that have the ability to offer clock speeds of up to a blazing-fast 5.3GHz. This comes in the form of the Intel Core i9-10900K which will be the top-of-the-line model which offers a base 3.7GHz clock speed, but can be boosted to 5.3GHz, which Intel is claiming to be the “world’s fastest gaming processor”.

That being said, it should be noted that Intel’s processors are still being built on the 14nm process, versus AMD who has made great strides by producing chipsets built on the more efficient 7nm process, although the higher clock speeds could still be an attractive selling point for those who are seeking more power.

The Intel Core i9-10900K will not come cheap though, where it is priced at $490, meaning that those who want to take advantage of it will probably need a bigger budget. The new Intel processor is expected to be available this coming May, so keep an eye out for it if you’re looking to put together a new gaming rig.

