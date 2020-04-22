Motorola Returns To Flagship Phones With Its New Edge Plus Smartphone

In the recent years, Motorola has mostly stuck to low and mid-range handsets while the rest of the competition tried their hand at creating high-end flagships. If you miss Motorola’s higher-end phones, then you might be interested to learn that the company has returned to the fray with its brand new Motorola Edge Plus smartphone.

The phone in question might not necessarily have the best display, where it only sports a FHD+ resolution, but it makes up for it by offering a 90Hz refresh rate and comes in at 6.7-inches, making it one of the larger smartphones offered in the market today. As expected of a flagship, under the hood we’re looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which is accompanied by 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a very respectable 5,000mAh battery.

The camera on the Edge Plus is no slouch either where it comes with a triple camera setup powered by a main 108MP sensor. In terms of design, it looks like Motorola could be taking some styling tips from the likes of Samsung and Huawei, where the edges of the display curved down to the sides, creating a very sleek and stylish look.

The Motorola Edge Plus also supports 5G, reverse wireless charging, 15W wireless charging, and according to the company, the handset will also be splash-resistant meaning that if you get it wet, you don’t have to worry about it damaging the device. As for its price, it looks like it will be priced similarly to most flagships we’re seeing these days and will start at $999, with availability set for the 14th of May exclusively from Verizon.

