Your Old Android Phone Can Be Repurposed As A System Monitor For You PC

We’re sure that some of you have seen PC builds where inside of the case, there is a built-in display that shows the system information, like the temperature of the PC, how fast the fans are spinning, and so on. Typically, this is achieved using a Raspberry Pi setup, but in case you don’t know how to setup one yourself or don’t want to spend the extra money, you’re in luck.

This is according to a report from PCGamesN who spotted a photo posted onto Reddit by u/div2691 in the PC Master Race subreddit which shows off the user’s setup where inside his PC case, there is an Android phone that doubles up as a secondary display used to display system information.

According to the user, this only requires the download of the app called Remote System Monitor, and all users need to do is ensure that both their phone and their computer are connected to the same network and they’re good to go. In the case of u/div2691, he opted to set his phone’s display to “always on” and routed a USB cable inside to keep the phone constantly charged.

You don’t have to do this, of course, but if you want to keep the phone inside of your PC, that’s an option. This is a great way to use an older Android phone that you have lying around collecting dust.

Filed in . Read more about Android. Source: pcgamesn