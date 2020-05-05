Canon Announces $100 EOS R Firmware Update For Stop Motion Animators

Stop motion animation can be intensively labor exhaustive if you’re trying to create something good. Obviously, having an awesome camera helps, like Canon’s EOS R series. If you do have an EOS R and would like to dabble in stop motion animation, then there is a $100 firmware update you could be interested in.

The company has announced that with this new firmware update, it will help with stop motion animation. This is because the update will boost your camera’s live view resolution to 1920×1280 in Dragonframe versus 960×640 from before. It also allows users to use features like Manual Focus Peaking while tethered to a USB connection.

This update is completely optional and like we said, seems to be aimed mostly at professionals who want to get more out of their cameras when making stop motion animations, so if you don’t want to do it, you won’t have to. This firmware update can be installed when you buy a new EOS R camera, or you can send your existing camera to Canon who will install it for you.

The company does note that there will be some limitations with this update, where HDMI output will no longer be available once the firmware is installed, so it seems like you’ll need to think this through if you want to go through with it.

