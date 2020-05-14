Dell Brings Back The 17-inch Laptop With Its New XPS 17

Back in the day, companies like Dell and Apple would offer laptops with a 17-inch display. However, the trend for smaller laptops started to grow and the largest laptops you could find were 15-inch models (save for some gaming laptops), but now it looks like Dell wants to revive the 17-inch form factor again.

After about close to a decade of the last XPS 17, Dell has since officially announced a new model to the lineup. Some might argue that 17-inch laptops might be a bit too big to be brought around, but as you can see from the image, Dell has shrunk the bezels of the laptop to make it slimmer and create a smaller footprint. Dell is also boasting that this makes the XPS 17 the “smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet”.

The laptop will feature display options of either FHD or 4K, and under the hood, customers can configure it to sport Intel’s 10th gen Core i9 45W processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. There will also be a discrete GPU in the form of NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, or the RTX 2060.

Dell is also claiming to have improved on the cooling for the XPS 17 where it features a new thermal design to boost airflow, and a custom vapor chamber that will help keep the chips cool during heavy loads. The laptop has also ditched older USB ports and has gone with four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports instead, along with a SD card reader. The Dell XPS 17 is priced starting at $1,499 and will be available for purchase this summer.

