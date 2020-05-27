Lenovo Unveils Yoga Duet 7i With A Detachable Keyboard

When you think of laptops with detachable keyboards, you might be thinking of Microsoft’s Surface series of laptop-tablet hybrids. Now it looks like Lenovo wants in on the action as well as the company has unveiled their first ever Yoga device that comes with a detachable keyboard in the form of the Yog Duet 7i.

The Duet 7i will be quite a compact and powerful device where users will be able to configure it to feature Intel’s 10th gen Core-i7 processor. It will also be portable with a 13-inch IPS 2K display, support for up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo is also boasting that the Duet 7i will be capable of squeezing out as much as 10.8 hours of battery life, which according to Lenovo, is optimized using AI that can get an extra 20%.

The Duet 7i will be more than just a laptop because Lenovo has also unveiled a new accessory for the device with the E-Color Pen. This is essentially a stylus that comes with a built-in smart sensor that makes it a real-life color picker, where you can point the stylus at real-world objects and it will mimic those colors.

Other features of the Duet 7i includes support for WiFi 6, LTE, and also Alexa, Amazon’s digital voice assistant. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be priced starting at €1199 and will be available for purchase starting June 2020.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops and Lenovo. Source: news.lenovo