Acer’s New Predator Gaming Chair Will Be Able To Give You A Back Massage

If you sit for extended periods of time in front of a computer, it is important that you choose a good chair to sit in. This is not only for comfort reasons, but for health as well because an ergonomic chair will usually come with the right kind of support for your back, allowing you to sit for longer periods of time.

If you’re in the market for a gaming chair, then you might be interested in checking out Acer’s latest offering. This is because the company has partnered up with OSIM, a company known for their massage chairs, to create the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM. As you can imagine, this is a gaming chair that has massage functions built into it.

The chair will feature two sets of massage rollers that will surround your spine, and there will also be three preset programs that will focus on your neck, shoulders, and lumbar. Users will also be able to choose specific spots on their bodies that they need to massage. It sounds like a bit of a novelty, but if you wanted the best of both worlds, it might be worth looking into.

Unfortunately, Acer has yet to confirm the pricing of the gaming massage chair, but given that OSIM’s massage chairs don’t come cheap, we imagine that this setup probably won’t either, so be prepared to open your wallet a little bit wider.

