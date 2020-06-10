This year, Google is expected to release a new major Android update. Given that last year saw Android 10 released, this means that this year will be Android 11. For those who are curious as to what the update could be bringing to the table, you will be pleased to learn that Google has since announced that the Android 11 beta is now available for download.

This means that if you want to take the update for a spin to see what kind of changes and improvements Google has made, you’ll be able to do so. However, for now it should be noted that the beta is only available for Google Pixel 2 devices or newer, so if you own the original Pixel, you won’t be able to get in on the beta action.

Some of the new features Google has announced include changes made to the notification shade, where there will be a new Conversations section where your messages are now sorted into this category and placed at the top. Google will also introduce some changes to app permissions, where apps that have been unused for extended periods of time will have their permissions reset.

Note that these new features are subject to change. Given that this is a beta, in a way Google is looking to seek feedback and also to eliminate bugs that appear along the way, so if you do decide to take part in the beta, that’s something you’ll want to consider and maybe not use the beta as your daily driver.

