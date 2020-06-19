Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed Again, This Time To November

Advertising

There is no doubt that many gamers are eagerly anticipating CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077. Given how successful the studio was with its The Witcher games, it makes sense that gamers were excited to see a new franchise released by the company. Unfortunately, it looks like gamers will have to wait.

In a tweet by the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, it appears that the game has been delayed to the 19th of November. According to the developers, they cite the game’s mechanics and systems as being the reason, due to it being rather complex. As such, they want to ensure that everything runs as it’s supposed to as opposed to releasing a game full of bugs.

According to CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński and head of studio Adam Badowski,“Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready. ‘Ready when it’s done’ is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it’s something we live by even when we know we’ll take the heat for it.”

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

This is actually not the first time that the game was delayed. Earlier this year, the studio announced that the game would be delayed to the 17th of September, but now it looks like they’ve tacked on an additional two more months. It is admittedly rather disappointing, but we’d much rather have the game delayed than released with issues.

