These Are The PC Requirements For Death Stranding

For those who don’t own a console, you might have heard that Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will be headed to the PC next month. This is great news, although given how beautiful the game looks, we’re sure that some gamers might be a bit concerned about whether or not their PCs will be able to handle it.

Thanks to the folks at PC Gamer, they have managed to get their hands on what appears to be the PC requirements for the upcoming game. For starters, Death Stranding will be a PC-only game, so Mac gamers will have to sit this one out for now. It will also require that gamers have at the very least an Intel Core i5-3470 chipset or an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 8GB of RAM and 80GB of hard drive space.

Also when it comes to the GPU, gamers will also need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or an AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB of VRAM. As for recommended specs, there are specs for running the game at 30 fps or 60 fps, both of which call for at least 8GB of RAM, while the 30 fps will require an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 CPU, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB.

For those who want to run the game at 60 fps, the recommended CPUs are either the Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, along with a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU. Interestingly enough it seems that the requirements aren’t particularly steep so for the most part, we imagine that gamers should have no issues playing the game, Death Stranding for the PC is currently set for a release on the 14th of July, 2020.

