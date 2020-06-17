ASUS Unveils A Trio Of New ZenBook Laptops

What we’re seeing these days with compact laptops is that they tend to sacrifice IO ports in favor of portability. This can prove to be rather inconvenient for some users, so if you can appreciate having a multitude of IO ports on your laptop, then ASUS might have something for you.

The company has unveiled a trio of new ZenBook laptops in the form of the ZenBook 13, the ZenBook 14, and the ZenBook Flip. Starting with the ZenBook 13 and 14, these laptops can be configured with Intel’s 10th-gen Core i3, i5, or i7 processors, but there will also be a ZenBook 14 model that offers AMD as an option. They will also be configurable with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and will sport 1080p displays. The laptops will also offer ports such as USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port, and a microSD card reader.

As for the ZenBook Flip, this is a hybrid device whose screen can be flipped over to transform the laptop into a tablet of sorts. It weighs in around 1.3kg and according to ASUS, will offer up pretty impressive battery life of around 16 hours, with relatively fast charging where at 60%, it can charge up in as little as 49 minutes.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability yet for the US, but the laptops have started to show up on ASUS’ websites around the world, so if these are of interest to you, you’ll have to be a bit patient and wait for them to arrive stateside.

Filed in . Read more about Asus and Laptops. Source: engadget