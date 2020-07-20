Canon’s EOS 5D Lineup Could Be Discontinued

Advertising

When it comes to higher-end DSLRs, Canon’s EOS 5D series is probably one that many professionals are familiar with. In fact, the camera has actually been used in the past to shoot some television series episodes. However, it seems that the EOS 5D could be coming to an end.

According to a report from Canon Rumors, they have heard from a source that Canon will be discontinuing the lineup. Canon was said to be developing the successor to the EOS 5D Mark IV with the Mark V model, with a plan to release the camera by the end of 2020. However, the report claims that development on the Mark V was stopped a while ago, and that Canon may have scrapped their plans for the Mark V entirely and will not be releasing a successor to the Mark IV.

It seems like quite a major and somewhat controversial move, but Canon Rumors’ source notes that Canon is aware that the EOS 5D series is popular amongst photographers and that the company could be working on something to appease these users. Exactly what that will be remains to be seen.

Assuming this report is accurate, what this means is that as far as Canon’s professional DSLR lineup is concerned, it looks like only the EOS 1D and EOS 6D series will be left.

Source: canonrumors