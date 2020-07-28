Cuphead Is Now Available For The PS4

Yesterday it was reported that Studio MDHR’s indie hit Cuphead could be headed for the PS4. This was due to the fact that the game was spotted on the PSN Store, hinting at its arrival. The good news for those who have been looking forward to the game is that it looks like Cuphead is officially here and is already available for purchase.

The game is priced at $20 and gamers who are interested can head on over to the PlayStation Store to get their hands on it. That being said, the developers have also announced that as a thank you to Microsoft for helping them with the game, they have also announced a free special update exclusive to Xbox gamers.

According to the developers, “So, to celebrate the wonderful players who believed in us from the very beginning, we’re also making another announcement: we will be bringing a free Special Update to Cuphead fans on Xbox, which will add a digital art gallery, behind-the-scenes commentary features, and playable soundtrack to the game. This update is still in the early planning stages, and we’ll be taking the time to get things just right, but we will be sure to share more when we have something for you that meets the level of care and quality we always strive for.”

In addition to the PS4 and Xbox One, Cuphead is also available on the PC and macOS, the Nintendo Switch, and also in Tesla’s vehicles.

