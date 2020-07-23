Intel’s 7nm Processors Have Been Delayed To 2022

Advertising

When it comes to semiconductor fabrication, companies like TSMC have been pushing the boundaries by making chips using smaller processes. Intel, on the other hand, appears to be struggling with that as the company has announced during their Q2 2020 earnings that the rollout of their 7nm CPUs has been delayed to late 2022 or even early 2023.

According to Intel, “The company’s 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of Intel’s 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company’s internal target.”

Intel’s BEO Bob Swan revealed that they have identified a defect mode in its 7nm process that caused degradation issues. As a result, Intel will be turning to their contingency plans which is to use third-party foundries to help with the manufacturing. This does not mean that the company’s CPUs will be delayed, but rather instead of being built in the 7nm process, they will continue using the 10nm process, like with their upcoming Tiger Lake and Alder Lake chips.

In the meantime, like we said, TSMC has been pushing the boundaries and the company is said to be aiming to fabricate chips using the 3nm process in 2022. Based on this, it is clear why Apple is moving away from Intel to their own custom silicons, where they will no longer have to be at the mercy of such delays in the future.

