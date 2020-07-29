Konami Has Started Selling Desktop Gaming PCs

Konami is a name that many gamers might be familiar with as the publisher behind several extremely popular games such as PES, Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, and Silent Hill, just to name a few. However, it seems that the company is branching out into creating other products, such as desktop gaming PCs.

According to a report from Japanese publication PC Watch, the company has launched several desktop gaming PCs under the Arespear brand. There will be three different models to choose right now: the C300, the C700, and the C700+. All three models will sport the same design as far as the chassis is concerned, and will also sport the same dimensions. The main differences would be the internal hardware, and also with the C700+, it will feature an acrylic side panel with RGB lighting.

As for its internals, the C300 will feature Intel Core i5-9400F processors with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and will sport an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The C700 and C700+ will be powered by Intel Core i7-9700 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, an additional 1TB HDD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU.

As for pricing, the Arespears aren’t available in the US yet but they are priced at around $1,760, $3,016, and $3,226 for the C300, C700, and C700+ respectively.

Filed in . Read more about Konami. Source: tomshardware