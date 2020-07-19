Man Collects $95 Million Jackpot Dressed Up As Darth Vader

Advertising

Winning the jackpot is probably the dream of millions of people around the world, and while winning an obscene amount of money sounds like there are no drawbacks to it, there are. This is because usually lottery companies love to publicize the winners, and in turn this creates some problems.

For example, by publicly identifying and announcing the winner, it could lead to the winner being targeted to be robbed, having people call them to ask to borrow money, and so on. This is why over in Jamaica, a man going by the name W. Brown decided to deal with this by dressing up as Darth Vader when he went to collect his $95 million jackpot winnings.

Speaking to The Jamaica Gleaner was quoted as saying, “I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything. I need to decide what my goals are, but I know I want to own a bus. Life has always been very rough. I come from a poor family, sometimes I couldn’t attend school because my parents didn’t have it, but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family.”

Assistant Vice President Simone Clarke-Cooper, from Group Corporate Communications at Supreme Ventures Limited supported Brown’s decision to come in a disguise. “Unfortunately, Jamaica is not like other markets. In other markets, they don’t necessarily do it, but here I think they opt to do it to keep themselves safe. We are not going to tell them not to do that because their safety is of paramount importance to us as well.”

