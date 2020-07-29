Oppo’s Fast Charging Tech Seemingly Degrades Batteries Faster

Fast charging tech has become commonplace in our smartphones today, take for example Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5.0 that was recently announced. However, as is the case with fast charging technology, it can have an impact on your battery’s overall health, and it seems that Oppo’s tech seems to degrade batteries faster than they claim.

Oppo had recently unveiled their 125W wired and 65W wireless charging solution, which sounds great on paper, but according to a group of Italian researchers, they tested out Oppo’s fast charging solution and found that after 255 cycles at 65W of charging, the battery’s capacity dropped to 85%

The company had previously claimed that with their battery charging technology, it would take about 800 cycles before it hits 80% capacity. Assuming you average a full charge a day, it means that it would take a little over two years to hit that mark. However, if the 255 charging cycles are accurate, it means that your phone’s battery will hit 85% capacity in just under a year, which is obviously not good.

Now, we’re not sure how accurate these tests so maybe don’t take it as gospel for the time-being. However, like we said, fast charging does have an impact on overall battery health so it might be something to consider in the future.

