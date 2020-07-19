After Two Decades, Worms Armageddon Gets A Massive Update

There have been many popular games that have been released in the past, but over time, they tend to get forgotten as newer titles are released and the preferences of gamers change. This usually means that games eventually kind of die a quiet death, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Team17’s Worms Armageddon.

The game was released back in 1999, for those who remember, and with there being newer Worms titles like the upcoming Worms Rumble, you would think that this game was long dead and gone, but like we said, that doesn’t appear to be the case as the developers behind the game have released a pretty massive update to the game.

In the latest update that brings the game up to version 3.8, Team17 has not only patched 370 issues, but they have also made 45 changes and also included 61 new features. These are the kind of updates we might expect from games that are still being supported and are relatively new, so it is surprising.

We’re not sure what’s with the sudden update and revival to Worms Armageddon, but perhaps Team17 is hoping to lure players back to the game in anticipation of Worms Rumble, which is an upcoming battle royale style game featuring the classic Worms characters.

