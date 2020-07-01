Classic ‘Worms’ Has Been Reimagined As A Battle Royale Game

Team17’s “Worms” is an extremely classic game that many gamers enjoyed back in the day. Now it looks like the game has since been reimagined in the popular battle royale genre and will be launching on both the PS4 and PS5 in late 2020 in the form of “Worms Rumbles”.

For those who are unfamiliar, Worms is a turn-based strategy game where players control a bunch of characters placed around a map. They then take turns firing at other players and using a variety of weapons to try and kill off the opponent’s characters. This is a similar concept to the QBasic Gorillas game that some of you might have played way, way back in the day.

In a way, Worms as a battle royale kind of makes sense given its original gameplay, although as a battle royale, it would definitely be moving at a much faster pace compared to the original. Also, with the popularity of battle royale games like Fortnite, we can’t say we’re surprised that Team17 is looking to get in on the action.

According to the developers, there will be support for cross-platform play, so players playing the game on other platforms should also be able to join in, although there was no mention of which other platforms the game would be launching on. There is no word specific release date yet save for “late 2020”, so in the meantime, you can check out the announcement trailer to get an idea of what you might be able to expect.

