Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Confirmed

If you have been looking forward to the next Call of Duty title, then you will be pleased to learn that Activision has pretty much confirmed that the next game in the franchise will be Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. This is based on an unlisted YouTube video that they posted onto the Call of Duty channel.

While there is no gameplay footage or a cinematic trailer, the teaser does make a lot of reference to the Cold War era complete with voiceover from actual KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov. The teaser trailer then ends with the name of the next Call of Duty game being confirmed.

There is no word on when the game will be released, but there is a date that mentions the 26th of August which is when the full reveal will take place, so hopefully we’ll have more details regarding its release then. It is also unclear which platforms the game will be launching on, especially with next-gen consoles being so close to release.

It is possible that it could be available on both existing consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as being released on consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, but either way check back with us next week if you’d like the details.

