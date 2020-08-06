Google Discontinues The Pixel 4 After Less Than A Year

Advertising

When companies release new products, they typically try to keep it around for at least a year before it is replaced by a newer model. It helps instill some confidence in customers who don’t want to think that their products have become obsolete after less than a year of being on the market.

Unfortunately, it seems that Google isn’t paying Pixel 4 customers that courtesy because it appears that the company has since discontinued both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. This was confirmed by The Verge who discovered that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are listed as out of stock on Google’s website, followed by a statement from Google which reads, “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4XL.”

Given that both phones are less than a year old, it does seem a bit strange that Google would stop selling them so soon. However, it should be noted that just because the phones are discontinued doesn’t mean that support for them will end as well. Google says that all devices will be supported for at least three years when they are released.

That being said, Google is expected to announce their Pixel 5 smartphones in the fall, so perhaps the company doesn’t really see a point to keep making Pixel 4 and 4 XL handsets in the meantime.

