Google Ups Its Mid-Range Game With The $350 Pixel 4a

While mid-range phones don’t really stir up that much interest amongst tech enthusiasts, this year has been slightly different where we’re starting to see more mid-range phones being promoted somewhat aggressively by companies. This includes the iPhone SE (2020) from Apple and the OnePlus Nord.

Now it looks like Google has tossed their hat into the ring with their latest mid-ranger that could prove to be a serious threat in the form of the Google Pixel 4a. The phone is everything you might expect from a mid-range handset like a 5.8-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G chipset.

It will also sport Google’s Titan M security module, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It will also come with a camera that is capable of doing what the other Pixel phones are capable of, which includes Portrait Mode, Top Shot, and Night Sight, and all of this can be had for just $350, making it quite a steal when compared to other mid-range models.

Granted, it does not come with support for 5G unlike other devices like the OnePlus Nord, but according to Google, they do have plans to launch a 5G version of the Pixel 4a that will be announced alongside the Pixel 5 this fall. However. If 5G isn’t a priority to you, you can actually go ahead and pre-order the Pixel 4a now where it is expected to be available on the 20th of August.

