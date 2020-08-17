Schools Are Running Out Of Laptops

Back in the day, owning a computer was a luxury. These days, it has become almost a necessity to get work done and for students to receive an education. While borrowed computers from libraries was a possibility, it has become harder due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced schools to conduct classes online.

This means that students pretty much need a computer to continue their education, but unfortunately, it seems that schools are starting to run out of them. According to a report from Axios, it appears that many high schools in the US are starting to run out of laptops to provide students that will help them study from home and attend classes online.

Sales of laptops have apparently been on the rise in the recent months, with NPD estimating that sales have been going up by 20-40% every week, and it does not seem like there are any signs of sales slowing down. However, it appears that demand is far outpacing that of supply, with Acer claiming that they are “not even close” to ensuring that there are enough laptops to provide to students.

While we can’t speak to other laptop makers, Acer themselves have stated that they are now resorting to air freight to help bring laptops into the country faster in order to meet the demand.

