2K Games Has Been Removed From NVIDIA’s GeForce Now

When NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service first launched out of the beta, many had praised the service saying that this is what Google Stadia should have been. However, it seems that since the service’s release, it looks like GeForce Now is losing games rather quickly.

In a post on the NVIDIA forums, it appears that the service is now removing 2K Games’ games from its service. “Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today. We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future.”

For those unfamiliar, 2K Games is behind popular titles like Borderlands, Civilization, BioShock, and XCOM. Losing these games will no doubt be a huge blow to GeForce Now as it means that there are now less games for gamers to choose from, it will make it less compelling for gamers who use.

Like we said, the service seems to be losing games rather quickly. Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Activision Blizzard had pulled their games from the service. Bethesda had also done the same where they pulled their games from GeForce Now. Hopefully GeForce Now won’t keep bleeding games, and that they will work out some kind of licensing deal with these companies to bring their games back.

