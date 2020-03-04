Meet The Robot That Makes 150 Burgers An Hour

We would probably end up being replaced by robots and A.I assistants in the future.

But, making a tasty burger with an incredibly low wage of $3 an hour non-stop sounds impressive.

When compared to a human employee, it is faster and more profitable.

From what we know about it – “Flippy” is a robot developed by Miso Robotics that can make burgers as perfectly as a human, potentially even faster.

It can make about 150 burgers in an hour – which is impressive, considering that it won’t be breaking a sweat the whole day.

The company behind the robot has managed to get some good funding to keep improving the robot and make better robots in the near future.

As of now, it will require $10,000 (approx.) to get a Flippy for your store. CaliBurger is an international chain that has been using the robot to increase the number of burgers without needing to add more expensive employees.

Interestingly, these types of robots threaten the employment of humans in a certain way as well. So, we would keep an eye out on how the robots impact humans (positively/negatively).

Even though Flippy is a useful robot – it still hasn’t gained mainstream attention for every type of store.

