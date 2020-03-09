Gene Editing Technique CRISPR May Restore Sight Of The Blind

A gene-editing technique, also known as – CRISPR, could be the potential solution to help restore the sight of the blind permanently.

This method targets the DNA and gets rid of the genetic mutation for which a human loses sight from birth.

It is worth noting that it is highly experimental and it is something that has been tried on a human body for the first time.

In other words, CRISPR helps correct the DNA for concerning mutations like blindness or any serious genetic disease.

The treatment test was announced by Allergan and Editas Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Casey Eye Institute (which is a world-recognized academic eye center).

For now, there’s no report for success in the test. However, if everything goes as planned, this will be a huge milestone for medical science.

In addition to the chances of success, there are also potential risks involved. If the DNA gets damaged, instead of rectifying the problem, it could be worse.

Hence, the press release for the news also mentions that it is simply one of the phases for the trial. Before they proceed for it as a commercial solution, they still have to try on enough adults to observe the side-effects or risks (if any).

It will definitely take time – but it is going to be big when it succeeds.

