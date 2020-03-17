Hearthstone ‘Ashes Of Outland’ Expansion Announced

For those of you who are stuck at home working or studying, you might be pleased to learn that Blizzard has announced the latest expansion for Hearthstone in the form of “Ashes of Outland”. This is the first expansion for Hearthstone for the year of 2020 where it is expected to go live on the 7th of April.

Blizzard’s Hearthstone expansions have been based on the Warcraft universe, and with Ashes of Outland, it will be based on the first World of Warcraft expansion, Burning Crusade. Unsurprisingly given the expansion it is based on, it will also be introducing a new Demon Hunter class to the game.

According to Blizzard, “Ashes of Outland will introduce Hearthstone’s first-ever new class, the Demon Hunter. Empowered by demonic energies, the Demon Hunter wields unbridled fury. This is exemplified by its Hero Power Demon Claws—a one mana-cost boost to Attack that allows Demon Hunters to fluidly weave direct attacks into their combat strategies.”

The expansion will also feature a ton of new cards, a new Legendary minion in the form of Primes, and also a new quest chain that will allow players to earn free packs from the Year of the Dragon expansions. There will also be a new solo adventure that is free to play. Gamers who are interested can go ahead and pre-order the expansion now where it will include 55 Ashes of Outland card packs, the Serpentine card back, and also a random Ashes of Outland Golden Legendary card.

Filed in . Read more about Blizzard and Hearthstone. Source: playhearthstone