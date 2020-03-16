Motorola Edge Leaked Pictures Reveal More Details

We recently covered Motorola’s next 5G smartphone leak with a “waterfall” display featuring 90 Hz of refresh rate. Now, it looks like the device has made a lot of progress with leaks.

Again, XDA-Developers came up with some exclusive look on Motorola’s next smartphone which potentially sports a waterfall 90 Hz display. Of course, the display remains consistent with the previous leak.

However, we learned a few new things along with the leaked image.

The smartphone could sport a 64 MP main camera sensor coupled with a 16 MP wide-angle lens and an 8 MP camera.

They will be also rocking Snapdragon 765 coupled with a 6 GB RAM along with the 128 GB internal storage. For the camera, it seems that it is going to sport a 64 MP shooter, and depending on the variety of editions available, we might see other variants with different options.

Also, we can notice a curved display as well.

Similar to any other phone, you can easily manage the refresh rate of the screen on the upcoming Motorola device. Even though the leak confirmed some specifications along with the pictures, XDA-Developers failed to get a confirmation on whether it’s a 5G powered smartphone or not.

Keeping things aside, the upcoming Motorola device could be a very impressive device with all the essentials considered. What do you think?

