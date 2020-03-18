New MacBook Air Models Launched With Updated Scissor Switch Keyboards

One of the biggest complaints about Apple’s MacBook laptops in recent years was its keyboard. Several years ago, Apple tried to introduce a new butterfly switch keyboard to its laptops, but unfortunately it proved to be more trouble than it was worth. It was only in 2019 that Apple finally did away with the butterfly keyboard and replaced it with a scissor switch mechanism.

For those who don’t want or can’t afford to buy Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the good news is that Apple is slowly introducing the new keyboard to its other MacBooks, and it looks like the MacBook Air will be the first non-Pro laptop to be on the receiving end of the new keyboard as Apple has officially updated the MacBook Air lineup.

Aside from the introduction of the new scissor switch keyboard, Apple has updated them with 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, along with Intel Iris Plus Graphics that the company claims will offer up to 80% faster graphics performance, making the MacBook Airs better at playing games and editing videos.

Apple has also doubled the storage on the new MacBook Airs, where the base model will now come with 256GB of storage with support for up to 2TB. There is also a built-in T2 security chip, a new three-mic array, and also support for a 6K external display, which is a first for the MacBook Air.

The company has also lowered the price of the new laptops where the base model will start at $999 (down from $1,099), and $899 for education users. The new MacBook Airs are currently available for purchase via Apple’s website.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops and Macbook Air. Source: apple