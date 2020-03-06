The Nintendo PlayStation Just Sold At Auction For $360,000

The “Nintendo PlayStation” sounds like someone took a Nintendo console and a PlayStation console and hacked them together into a single device. However, in case you did not know, way back in the day, both Nintendo and Sony kind of got together to create a console that could not only play games from a CD, but supported Nintendo cartridges as well.

Advertising

If you haven’t heard of it, we can’t say we’re surprised as the console essentially existed as a prototype and never made it to production due to a fallout between Sony and Nintendo. However, it seems that one of the last remaining prototypes in existence recently went up for auction where it sold for a whopping $360,000.

According to Heritage Auctions, this particular unit was first owned by former Sony Computer Entertainment America president Olaf Olafsson, before it was later sold in another auction to a man named Terry Diebold. Diebold had initially kept the prototype in his attic before it was rediscovered by his son.

Diebold claims that at some point in time, he was even offered as much as $1.2 million for the prototype. This particular auction was also said to have attracted some big names, such as Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus, who placed a bid for it. Heritage Auctions claims that the person behind the winning bid has chosen to remain anonymous at this point in time.

Filed in . Read more about Nintendo, PlayStation and Sony. Source: kotaku