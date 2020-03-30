OnePlus 8 Launched Confirmed For April 14

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the OnePlus 8 series, then you might have heard the rumors that the company could be planning for an official launch in April. Turns out, the rumors were right because OnePlus has since officially confirmed on Twitter that the OnePlus 8 series will be announced on the 14th of April.

Advertising

The company does mention the word “series” which shouldn’t be surprising given that there will most likely be at least two models of the OnePlus 8. This includes the base OnePlus 8 model, along with a “Pro” version in the OnePlus 8 Pro. Both models are expected to largely share the same features and hardware, where the Pro version will most likely come with a larger/better display and maybe a different camera setup.

However, under the hood, both phones will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and could feature 5G capabilities. Also, according to recently leaked renders, the OnePlus 8 could also come in new finish options, one of which is an “interstellar glow” finish which is probably one of the funkier finishes we’ve seen from the company to date.

In any case, more details including pricing and availability should be known in the next couple of weeks, so do check back with us on the 14th of April if you’d like all the official details.

Filed in . Read more about OnePlus.