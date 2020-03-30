OnePlus 8 Could Arrive In A Funky ‘Interstellar Glow’ Finish

Advertising

Back in the day, smartphones were only released in solid color finishes. However, these days we’re starting to see more funky and colorful finishes, and it looks like OnePlus will be adopting such a design.

According to leaked renders shared by WinFuture.de, it appears that the company’s upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphone will come in a couple of different finishes, one of which is a funky-looking “interstellar glow” option. As you can see in the render above, this involves a gradient design which fades from a purple hue to an orange hue, reminiscent of a sunset or the Northern lights, depending on how you look at it.

For those who prefer not to have such a bright and colorful finish, OnePlus is said to still offer the OnePlus 8 in a more standard black finish, and there will also be a solid green option. Like we said, companies these days are starting to come up with more colorful and eye-catching designs.

OnePlus would not be the first to adopt such an option, where we have seen similar offerings from the likes of Huawei and Samsung with their newer models. If the rumors are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are said to be launching later in April, so do check back with us then for more updates.

Filed in . Read more about OnePlus. Source: winfuture.de