Fujifilm Says They Will Be Keeping The X-H Lineup

It has been a while since Fujifilm updated its X-H lineup. The company first introduced the X-H1 a few years ago where it was designed and aimed at videographers (video has not always been a strong forte of Fujifilm’s X-series), but we haven’t really heard anything from the company since.

In fact, last year there were rumors suggesting that Fujifilm might have cancelled the X-H2. For those who are fans of the X-H series with its control layout and larger grip, you’ll be pleased to learn that Fujifilm is not done with the X-H lineup. Speaking to DPreview in an interview, Fujifilm executive Toshihisa Iida revealed that the company is still working on the lineup.

When asked what will become of the X-H lineup now that the newly-announced X-T4 comes with improved video capabilities, Iida responded by saying, “We’ll keep the X-H line, alongside the X-T series. I can’t share our precise plans, but we will continue to develop that line in future, and we will introduce innovations into that series.”

When pressed for more information, Iida declined to provide any, except to say that the concept of future X-H cameras will be very different to the X-T series. That being said, we still have no idea when a new X-H camera will be announced, but if you’re a fan of the series, the takeaway from this is that Fujifilm isn’t done with it yet and that we can expect a new model in the future, whenever that may be.

Filed in . Read more about Digital Cameras, Fujifilm and Mirrorless Cameras. Source: dpreview