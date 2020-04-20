Google Photos Could Soon Let Users Remove Audio From Videos

Sometimes when recording a video to compile into a larger video, the audio from a video might not be necessary. This could be due to a variety of reasons, such as personal preference, the style of the video you’re making, or maybe in that particular clip, the audio was simply not captured well or is too distorted or noisy.

The good news is that if you use Google Photos, there could be an upcoming feature that will allow users to remove audio from videos easily. This was discovered by researcher Jane Manchun Wong who shared a screenshot on Twitter in which the upcoming feature was revealed.

From what we can tell, all users need to do is tap the audio icon in the video and it will mute it and take audio out of that particular video clip. Now, video editing software can easily do the same thing, but if you’d rather not go through the process of putting your video through such software or apps and just want to send a clip to a friend, then this feature will no doubt come in handy.

Google Photos is working on the ability to remove audio from videos pic.twitter.com/BDxOapsvgr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020

Unfortunately, there is no word on when this feature will be making its debut, but if you do a lot of editing through Google Photos itself, then this might be worth keeping an eye out for when it does eventually get released.

