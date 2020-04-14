Man Was Supposed To Received A $1,700 Stimulus, Ends Up With $8.2 Million (Kind Of)

Advertising

Most of us are probably aware of how much we have in our bank accounts, so imagine one day you go to your ATM and discover you have much more than you previously thought. This is what happened to Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago where he went to his ATM, only to discover he has $8.2 million in it.

Calvin was supposed to receive $1,700 as part of a recent stimulus package from the government. He withdrew $200 from his account and when he checked his balance, he discovered he had $8.2 million left. Naturally he was shocked where he told The Times of Northwest Indiana, “Holy crap, this has got to be wrong. I’m like, ‘What in the world is going on? There’s no way I have $8.2 million in my bank account.'”

He later checked with his bank who told him that it was an error, and that the machine he used to withdraw his money had actually been printing out the wrong balance on its receipts. Instead, his actual balance was $13.69. “It scared the hell out of me. I live paycheck to paycheck to paycheck just like everybody else. I’m a volunteer fireman. I can’t have no bad look on me and on my department.”

However, if he were indeed to have $8.2 million, Calvin claims that he would have shared it with the local community, which we imagine in this coronavirus crisis, would have been welcome by many.

Filed in . Read more about Humor. Source: newsweek